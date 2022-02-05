1 Quarterback Reportedly Dominated Interviews At Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is the perfect opportunity for NFL teams to learn more about the top prospects in the country. While the actual game has not taken place just yet, it sounds like one quarterback improved his draft stock this week.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic asked an NFL scout to rank how the quarterbacks performed during team interviews at the Senior Bowl. The scout’s response to that question was quite telling.

“Pickett. Gap. Everyone else,” an NFL scout told Brugler.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM reported similar information this Saturday afternoon.

“Per an informal survey from me of scouts at the Senior Bowl QB Kenny Pickett was the best of the team interviews,” Allbright tweeted.

It makes sense that teams were impressed by Pickett during interviews. Though he’s about to be a rookie, he has a ton of experience at the collegiate level.

Over the course of his Pitt career, Pickett had 12,303 passing yards, 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 801 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Just about every draft projection has Pickett going in the first round. Whether he’ll be the first quarterback off the board is a different story.

Pickett could potentially cement his status as a top-15 pick with a strong showing in the Senior Bowl. This game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.