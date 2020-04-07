2 Colleges Had Most Players On NFL’s All-Decade Team

The NFL released its 2010s all-decade team earlier this week. The SEC had the most combined former players listed. But it was two other schools, from two separate conferences other than the SEC, that had the most individual representatives on the all-decade team.

The two schools with the most representatives on the NFL’s all-decade team includes Cal and Pitt. Each school had four former players on the prestigious team – the schools with the next highest total representatives includes LSU (2) and Wisconsin (2).

Cal is represented by QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Marshawn Lynch, C Alex Mack and DE Cameron Jordan. Pitt, meanwhile, is represented by DT Aaron Donald, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB LeSean McCoy and CB Darrell Revis.

This is quite the unexpected, yet impressive accomplishment and honor for both schools:

Pitt on @NFL All-Decade Team ⭐ DT Aaron Donald

⭐ WR Larry Fitzgerald

⭐ RB LeSean McCoy

⭐ CB Darrelle Revis From proud Pitt Panthers… …to the greatest in the game!#H2P pic.twitter.com/2xo2m430wR — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 6, 2020

Not 1.

Not 2.

Not 3. But FOUR #ProBears on the NFL #AllDecadeTeam! Tied for the most of any school! #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/JTWMZ3h7OZ — Cal Football (@CalFootball) April 6, 2020

Not many would’ve predicted Cal and Pitt to be the schools that have produced the most elite talent in the past decade. Both football programs tend to struggle in their respective conferences.

By conference, the SEC had 12 former players on the all-decade team – the most of any conference. The ACC wasn’t far behind with 11 followed by the Pac-12 with nine. Surprisingly, the Big Ten had just five representatives on the all-decade team.