2 Colleges Had Most Players On NFL’s All-Decade Team

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 32-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL released its 2010s all-decade team earlier this week. The SEC had the most combined former players listed. But it was two other schools, from two separate conferences other than the SEC, that had the most individual representatives on the all-decade team.

The two schools with the most representatives on the NFL’s all-decade team includes Cal and Pitt. Each school had four former players on the prestigious team – the schools with the next highest total representatives includes LSU (2) and Wisconsin (2).

Cal is represented by QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Marshawn Lynch, C Alex Mack and DE Cameron Jordan. Pitt, meanwhile, is represented by DT Aaron Donald, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB LeSean McCoy and CB Darrell Revis.

This is quite the unexpected, yet impressive accomplishment and honor for both schools:

Not many would’ve predicted Cal and Pitt to be the schools that have produced the most elite talent in the past decade. Both football programs tend to struggle in their respective conferences.

By conference, the SEC had 12 former players on the all-decade team – the most of any conference. The ACC wasn’t far behind with 11 followed by the Pac-12 with nine. Surprisingly, the Big Ten had just five representatives on the all-decade team.

