Dan Orlovsky Reveals Who Kenny Pickett Reminds Him Of

It’s officially NFL Draft season, that’s for sure. One player drawing a lot of attention this year is Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards, 81 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions. He also had 801 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Though he’s not a finished product, Pickett is already drawing comparisons to a prolific quarterback.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky recently announced that Pickett reminds him of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

“The more tape I watch on Kenny Pickett the more he reminds me of Tony Romo,” Orlovsky tweeted on Friday morning.

Pickett’s hand size – 8.5 inches – has raised some concerns at the NFL Combine. However, he’s not worried about that because he believes his tape speaks for itself.

“The tape is your résumé; the rest of this stuff is just part of the boxes you have to check,” Pickett said, via ESPN. “There hasn’t been much talk about [his hand size] in the formal interviews that I’ve had.”

Considering his tape reminds Orlovsky of Romo, it’s fair to say Pickett will turn some heads during this draft process.

As of now, Pickett is projected to be a first-round pick.