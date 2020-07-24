Elliot Donald, 4-Star Nephew Of Aaron Donald, Announces Commitment

Elliot Donald, the four-star nephew of Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald, knows where he wants to play his collegiate football.

Last August, Donald announced he was down to eight programs. LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and West Virginia all made the list. Pitt, Aaron Donald’s alma mater, was the team on the list everyone had their eyes on.

The Panthers emerged as a legitimate threat to land the nephew of the NFL star. Well, just under a year later, Pat Narduzzi and company landed a massive commitment.

In a video posted to Twitter, Donald announced he’s headed to Pitt. Here’s his announcement.

Aaron Donald didn’t have a ton of options coming out of high school, but the Panthers gave him a massive opportunity.

That wasn’t true for Elliot, who held offers from a few of the biggest programs in the country. However, he stayed true to his roots and decided Pittsburgh was the best place for him.

247 ranks Donald the No. 116 composite overall player in the class. He’s the No. 9 defensive tackle and the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania.

Aaron Donald is arguably the most dominant player in the NFL today. It’s no surprise that the biggest programs in the country came after his nephew, but the Panthers won out in the end.

Can he find the success his uncle did?