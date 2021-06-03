The Spun

Former Pitt Star, NBA Center Passes Away At 51

Former Pitt basketball and NBA center Eric Mobley passed away recently. He was 51.

A native of the Bronx, Mobley starred at Pitt from 1991-94, earning third-team All-Big East honors in his final season before becoming a first-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks.

He would play three seasons in the NBA with the Bucks and Vancouver Grizzlies, finishing his career with averages of 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Pitt confirmed Mobley’s passing on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Tributes to Mobley have poured in on social media, including one from current Pitt head coach Jeff Capel.

“RIP to former Pitt basketball great, Eric Mobley,” Capel tweeted. “Eric was one of the best players in our programs history, and a former first round pick in the NBA draft. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

We’re keeping the entire Mobley family, along with Eric’s friends, former teammates and the Pitt basketball program in our thoughts and prayers.

Rest in peace, Eric.


