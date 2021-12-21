Former USC QB Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has found a new home. He will try and follow in the footsteps of one of this season’s top QBs.

Slovis is heading to Pitt, he announced on Tuesday night, where he’ll replace Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett. Slovis revealed his decision in a piece on The Players’ Tribune.

“I was so excited when Coach [Pat] Narduzzi called, because I knew that Pitt and this program were the right fit for me to keep developing into the best leader I can be,” Slovis said. “I’m ready to win now — and talking to the players who are returning, and seeing how hungry they are for next season, that got me pumped.

“They have a lot of talented players coming back. And, man … getting to throw the ball to the guy [Jordan Addison] who just won the Biletnikoff?? That’s something you don’t pass up. The culture and identity that Coach Narduzzi has created is everything I want to be a part of.”

Narduzzi welcomed Slovis to the Steel City on Twitter moments ago.

Slovis, who was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019 and a first-team all-conference selection last year, has passed for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns in 27 career games. He announced he was entering the transfer portal last week.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at Pitt.