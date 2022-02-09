Kenny Pickett Is Reportedly Getting Linked To 1 NFL Team

With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, Kenny Pickett has pretty much cemented his status as a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. In fact, one team is already being linked to the Pitt quarterback.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are taking a “strong shine” to Pickett.

The Panthers currently own the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They probably wouldn’t have to move up to acquire him.

“I don’t think he makes it past the Panthers,” an evaluator told La Canfora, via CBS Sports. “Their owner [David Tepper] is a huge Pitt booster. He hasn’t invested draft capital in a quarterback yet. He has to know the Steelers like him. I think that’s a fit.”

An AFC scout had a similar comment on Pickett, telling La Canfora: “We think he’s going to Carolina.”

Pickett spoke about Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during his time at the Senior Bowl.

“I trust him,’’ Pickett told reporters, via ESPN. “Talking to all the players he coached prior to when I was thinking about committing, that’s what they all talked about, what a great guy he is and how hard they played for him.’’

Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards, 81 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions. He also had 801 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Time will tell if Pickett is at the top of the Panthers’ draft board.