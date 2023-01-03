Look: Damar Hamlin's College Coach Releases Statement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Damar Hamlin played his college football under Pat Narduzzi at the University of Pittsburgh.

Narduzzi released a statement in support of Hamlin on Tuesday afternoon, as the 24-year-old safety remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during last night's game in Cincinnati.

"Damar Hamlin is more than just a football player. He's a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids," the statement reads.

"Damar. We love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh's always had your back and now it's obvious the entire country has your back, too."

Hamlin collapsed to the turf at Paycor Stadium after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins late in the first quarter on Monday.

He was immediately tended to by medical personnel from both teams, who administered CPR and brought back Hamlin's heartbeat.

The Bills defensive back was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is still in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday afternoon.