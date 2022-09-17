Look: Pitt Could Have Serious Quarterback Problem Tonight

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Kedon Slovis #9 of the Pittsburgh Panthers scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

It'd be an understatement to say the Pittsburgh Panthers are dealing with some issues at quarterback.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis remains a game-time decision for tonight's showdown with Western Michigan due to an upper-body injury.

Slovis' primary backup, Nick Patti, didn't make the trip for this weekend's game due to a leg injury.

If Slovis is unable to play against Western Michigan, the next quarterback up for Pitt would either be redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell or grad transfer Derek Kyler.

Of course, Pitt would love to have Slovis under center for tonight's game. The USC transfer has been sharp this season, completing 30-of-48 pass attempts for 503 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

In the event Slovis can't suit up tonight, Pitt will need to run its offense through Israel Abanikanda. He had 154 rushing yards and a touchdown against Tennessee last week.

Kickoff for the Pitt-Western Michigan game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.