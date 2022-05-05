Look: Pitt's Wide Receiver Coach Reacts To Transfer Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 04: A Pitt helmet during the ACC Football Championship game between the Pitt Panthers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 4, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After two outstanding seasons at Pitt, wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal this week.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, Addison would be a major addition to any program in the country. Needless to say, Pitt fans are unhappy to see him leave.

It is okay to be upset, but new Panthers wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood wants fans to avoid publicly ripping Addison. He expressed this message and offered his support for the 20-year-old wideout in a Twitter post this afternoon.

"No need to bash this young man like it or not this is the new landscape of college football. U take the [ups] w/ the [downs]," Underwood wrote. "I wish JA nothing but the best! He’s humble, talented, & a hard worker. Like I tell the WRs 'In life & in football CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN CONTROL!'"

Hopefully, Underwood's tweet has some sort of impact. No matter the circumstances of Addison's departure, he deserves to avoid facing overt ugliness from fans.

There's no denying how massive a loss this is to the Pitt program though. Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi may have to make use of the transfer portal himself to attempt to replace Addison's production.