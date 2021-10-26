Mel Kiper Has A New No. 1 Quarterback For 2022 NFL Draft

Entering the year, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett profiled as a nice veteran college quarterback, and maybe not much more than that. Through the first two months of the college season, he’s really elevated himself, and now he could be in the first-round mix for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett has led Pitt to a 6-1 record, and the Panthers may be in the driver’s seat to win the ACC. On the year, he’s completing 68.9-percent of his passes, and has tossed for 2,236 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just one interceptions.

The numbers are a massive leap forward for Pickett, who averaged between 6.4 and 7.3 yards per attempt between 2018 and 2020, throwing for 12, 13, and 13 touchdowns in those seasons. This year, he’s at 9.2 yards per attempt, with by far his highest completion percentage.

This may be the first year in a while where quarterbacks don’t play a major role atop the NFL Draft. Pickett could be positioning himself well with a huge senior year. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him as his top QB right now, in his latest draft board.

New 2022 Big Board … and a new No. 1 quarterback. https://t.co/DiuWS5IdEY — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) October 26, 2021

“Pickett is making a leap not unlike Joe Burrow’s from two seasons ago. After his impressive performance against Clemson, I’m ready to put him on my Big Board,” Kiper writes. “He is accurate to all three levels of the field, has shown patience in taking the checkdown throws when necessary and has good zip on his throws. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has done a great job with Pickett’s development.”

Pickett’s big numbers against a tough Clemson defense, against whom he was 25-of-39 for 302 yards and two touchdowns, puts him over the top.

Kiper acknowledges some “bad tape” in Pickett’s past, but thinks this year could overcome it, a la Burrow.

Even so, he doesn’t have him ranked until No. 15 in the class, with Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, one of the Heisman favorites following up at No. 20. After years of QB-heavy drafts, this one could be pretty light in that department, which is bad news for teams that are in need of a new franchise cornerstone.

[ESPN]