Pat Narduzzi Had Hilarious Message For Reporters Today

Reporters made the mistake of asking Mike Tomlin about the USC vacancy earlier this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach unleashed an incredible response, firmly denying that he would leave the NFL to take over the Trojans.

On Thursday, one of his Pittsburgh counterparts shut down any USC speculation before it could even begin.

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi arrived at his press conference on Thursday and joked about Tomlin’s media session earlier this week. Before he started to field questions, he quipped that reporters on hand “better not ask me about any USC jobs”, according to Jenna Harner.

Narduzzi isn’t exactly a candidate to fill the Trojans vacancy, which made his comment all the more clever. Clearly, he’d taken note of Tomlin’s press conference earlier this week and enjoyed what he saw.

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi opens up his press conference by saying “better not ask me about any USC jobs” 😂 — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 28, 2021

Tomlin was visibly frustrated when reporters asked him this week to address rumors that he had been connected to the USC job. He unloaded in his answer, shutting down any and all speculation that he would leave the Steelers for a college head coaching gig.

“I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” Tomlin said regarding the rumors about a connection between him and USC. “I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

Meanwhile, USC might not be scrambling to get an interview with Narduzzi, but the Pittsburgh head coach has impressed in his own right this season. The Panthers are 6-1 (3-0 in the ACC) this year and currently sit atop the ACC Coastal division standings.

Either way, it looks like the Trojans will be looking outside of the city of Pittsburgh for their next head coach.