Pat Narduzzi Reacts To Viral Handshake With Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was an unusually sore loser on Thursday, giving one of the coldest handshakes to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi following a loss that we’ve ever seen.

But Narduzzi doesn’t seem to be too mad over the whole incident. Though if he is, he’s channeling it well.

Taking to Twitter after the 34-20 win over the Yellow Jackets, the Panthers head coach wrote, “Cold showers in Georgia again!!” He added a handshake emoji for some added effect.

Collins’ rage supposedly stems from a controversial call made by officials in the closing moments of the game. With 16 seconds remaining, a Georgia Tech pass to the endzone was ruled incomplete. Collins wanted the play to be ruled pass interference, but officials said it was uncatchable.

Moments later, Collins met Narduzzi at midfield for only an instant, barely touching his hand before running to the lockers.

Cold showers in Georgia again!! 🤝 — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 11, 2020

The 2020 season has been a difficult one for Geoff Collins to be sure. His team was 3-7 heading into the game and losers of four of their last five. With the 34-20 loss to Pitt, Collins also suffered his second straight loss to the Pitt Panthers.

But that’s really not much of an excuse for the poor sportsmanship Collins showed after the game. Even if the loss does put him on the hot seat in Atlanta, it’s a terrible look.

Collins will have a shot at redemption next week in Georgia Tech’s season-finale against Miami.

Hopefully he shows Manny Diaz more respect than he showed Pat Narduzzi – regardless of the outcome.

