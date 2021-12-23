Pitt Names Starting QB For Bowl Game vs. Michigan State After Kenny Pickett Decision

With Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett off to the NFL, the Panthers need a new quarterback for their upcoming Peach Bowl tilt with Michigan State. This week, the team revealed who it’ll be.

On Wednesday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that Nick Patti will be the Panthers’ starter against the Spartans. Patti is a junior who served as Pickett’s backup this past year. He threw 14 passes in spot duty as the Panthers went 11-2 and won the ACC Championship.

“Nick is a guy that this entire room trusts,” Narduzzi said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s a good football player. He can throw the ball… We’re excited to see what Nick [can do]. It’s his time in this game to show Panther Nation… show everybody, who he is.”

In three seasons at Pitt, Patti has completed 40 of 62 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. His only start with the team came in a 2019 win over Delaware.

What’s it going to be like when Kenny Pickett is gone? Well, the Panthers are about to find out. From: @jmcgonigal9 ⬇️https://t.co/hXBBgR1blx — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) December 23, 2021

The Peach Bowl will most likely be Nick Patti’s last start for the Panthers though. Even if he doesn’t leave, he’s most likely going to lose the starting job to Kedon Slovis, who is coming over from USC via the transfer portal.

But there may be no bigger stage for Patti to show the college football world what he can do. He’s going up against one of the best teams in the country in No. 10 Michigan State.

A good enough performance could get Nick Patti some looks in professional football, or at least another top college program.

Will Pitt win the Peach Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans?