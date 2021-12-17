Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Makes Official Decision On Peach Bowl

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett made it official tonight. He won’t be playing in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State two weeks from now.

Pickett, who exploded this season as a fifth-year senior, announced on Twitter that he will sit out the Panthers’ bowl game and begin preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ocean, N.J. native is regarded as a potential first-round pick.

Pickett’s final game at Pitt was a victory over Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game, during which he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.

“I am incredibly proud to say I was a part of the team that brought back another trophy to the city of champions,” Pickett said.

Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions this season. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

While Pitt won’t have its star quarterback available for the Peach Bowl, Michigan State will also be without a key player. Running back Kenneth Walker III announced earlier today that he will forgo the bowl game and begin training for the NFL Draft.