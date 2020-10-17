Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Won’t Make Trip To Miami After Injury

The Pittsburgh Panthers have been going through a rough patch over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, the hits keep coming for Pat Narduzzi’s team.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Panthers will not have senior quarterback Kenny Pickett for this afternoon’s showdown with the Miami Hurricanes.

Pickett has been nursing an ankle injury that’s clearly serious enough to keep him out of a big game against Miami. This now means that Pitt will have to start either Davis Beville or Joey Yellen at quarterback.

Beville has completed 3-of-6 pass attempts for 13 yards this season, whereas Yellen has completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for 19 yards.

Regardless of who Pitt starts at quarterback, the offense will most likely take a hit without Pickett under center.

Through five games this season, Pickett has 1,389 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also added 119 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

If the Panthers want any chance at pulling off the upset against the Hurricanes, they’ll need their defense to stifle D’Eriq King. The Miami quarterback has looked sensational this season due to his ability to make big plays as a thrower and runner.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Hurricanes a 73.3 percent chance of defeating the Panthers. That percentage might increase now that Pickett is out.

Kickoff for the Miami-Pitt game is at 12 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.