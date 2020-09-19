Watch: Pitt Has The Best Sideline Celebration In College Football

Move over, Miami turnover chain. There’s a new sideline celebration in college football that has fans buzzing on social media.

During the second half of the Pitt-Syracuse game, Panthers cornerback Paris Ford had a diving interception off Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Following the interception, Ford ran over to Pitt’s sideline to throw down a reverse dunk on a miniature basketball hoop. That appears to be the go-to turnover celebration for the Panthers.

College football fans immediately went on social media to comment on Ford’s sideline dunk. It turns out people are all in on this celebration from Pitt’s defense.

Check it out:

Pittsburgh’s defense has a basketball goal on its sideline and throws down jams when they create a turnover!!! pic.twitter.com/wY5VZaFb5x — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 19, 2020

Pitt’s defense was exceptional this afternoon, holding Syracuse’s offense to just 10 points.

Even though Syracuse has one of the worst offenses in the ACC, it’s still impressive to see Pitt hold DeVito to just 32 passing yards through four quarters.

That’s back-to-back weeks of stellar play from Pat Narduzzi’s defense, which kept Austin Peay scoreless last weekend.

While the Panthers would obviously love to see their offense complement the defense moving forward, they’ll certainly take a win any way they can get it.

Next up on the schedule for Pitt is a showdown with Louisville.

If the Panthers can force Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals into a few turnovers next weekend, we’ll most likely see Ford and his fellow teammates celebrate on the sideline by throwing down some dunks.