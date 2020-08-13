Report: ACC Presidents Are Meeting This Afternoon

Over the past few days, the Power 5 conferences have all announced official decision on the upcoming college football season.

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall college football season. In their announcements, both conferences said they hope to play in the spring.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 and SEC announced their plans to play football as scheduled in the fall – albeit with altered schedules. That leaves the ACC as the only conference left to make a decision.

According to the latest report, it sounds like the conference will make an official decision this afternoon. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times spoke with Florida State president John Thraser, who said the ACC presidents are meeting today.

“I have every reason to believe it will be the final, final recognition of whether we play fall sports or not,” Thrasher said. “I have every reason to believe it will be a positive recognition.”

Whoa. #FSU president John Thrasher says the ACC presidents are meeting at 4:30 today, and he thinks it will be the final final decision on whether to play — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) August 13, 2020

Earlier this offseason, the ACC announced a conference, plus-one schedule for the upcoming season. Notre Dame was added to the conference slate and can compete for the conference title.

All ACC programs are working to secure a non-conference contest as well. For fans of the conference, it sounds like an official decision will be coming in the next few hours.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of many ACC stars who made it clear they want to play this season.