Report: The ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge Games Are Set

Every year, the ACC–Big Ten Challenge is one of the premier non-conference events in college basketball. Next season should be no different.

Thanks to CBS college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, we now have a full slate of reported games for the 2021 showcase between two of the premier leagues in the sport. As expected, there are some juicy matchups.

Duke, in its final season under Mike Krzyzewski, will travel to Ohio State in the headlining game of the event. The two teams have met three times in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, most recently in 2012, with Duke winning two of the three contests.

Louisville-Michigan State, Florida State-Purdue, North Carolina-Michigan, Indiana-Syracuse and Iowa-Virginia are other high-profile pairings. We’ll also get a Midwestern showdown between Notre Dame and Illinois, and an NCAA Tournament rematch featuring Clemson and Rutgers, among other fixtures.

The full 14-game schedule can be seen below. Boston College is the lone ACC team not participating.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per sources. Duke at OSU

Louisville at MSU

FSU at Purdue

IU at Cuse

Michigan at UNC

Nebraska at NC St

UW at GT

Iowa at UVA

ND at Illinois

Clemson at RU

Miami at PSU

Minn. at Pitt

NW at Wake

VT at MD

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge has been a college basketball mainstay since its inception in 1999. The Big Ten “won” the 2020 event, taking seven of 12 games.

All-time, the ACC leads with a 12-7-2 overall record in 21 challenges.