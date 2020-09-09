Rick Pitino Reacts To Proposal For 2021 NCAA Tournament

While some ACC personnel and fans aren’t totally on board with the conference’s proposal for an NCAA Tournament with all Division I teams, former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino is.

The newly-minted head coach of Iona College took to Twitter on Wednesday to state his agreement with the idea. He pointed out that there is like to be a lot of chaos in the college basketball season due to the pandemic. As a result, he thinks it will be “fun for everyone” and “exciting for the fans” if there was a larger field.

“I agree with the idea of every team making the tournament,” Pitino wrote. “It’s going to be a year filled with outbreaks, irregular scheduling & postponements. Might be fun for everyone and the upsets will be exciting for the fans.”

Of course, Pitino is also likely to have a personal stake in the idea. The Iona Gaels play in the MAAC, which is rarely has an NCAA Tournament representative apart from its conference tournament champion.

Regardless, Rick Pitino’s stance on the issue highlights that the mid-majors will be totally on board with the ACC proposal.

The Power Five, American and Big East conferences pretty much have a monopoly on the bulk of NCAA Tournament spots.

But a tournament similar to the U.S. Open Cup or FA Cup would give every single college in America a chance to enjoy a Cinderella run.

In a year like this one, why not let everyone have a real chance of rising to national prominence?

Do you agree with the stance Rick Pitino took?