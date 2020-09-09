The Spun

Rick Pitino Reacts To Proposal For 2021 NCAA Tournament

Rick Pitino makes his case for Louisville.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts as he coaches against the Louisville Cardinals during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

While some ACC personnel and fans aren’t totally on board with the conference’s proposal for an NCAA Tournament with all Division I teams, former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino is.

The newly-minted head coach of Iona College took to Twitter on Wednesday to state his agreement with the idea. He pointed out that there is like to be a lot of chaos in the college basketball season due to the pandemic. As a result, he thinks it will be “fun for everyone” and “exciting for the fans” if there was a larger field.

“I agree with the idea of every team making the tournament,” Pitino wrote. “It’s going to be a year filled with outbreaks, irregular scheduling & postponements. Might be fun for everyone and the upsets will be exciting for the fans.”

Of course, Pitino is also likely to have a personal stake in the idea. The Iona Gaels play in the MAAC, which is rarely has an NCAA Tournament representative apart from its conference tournament champion.

Regardless, Rick Pitino’s stance on the issue highlights that the mid-majors will be totally on board with the ACC proposal.

The Power Five, American and Big East conferences pretty much have a monopoly on the bulk of NCAA Tournament spots.

But a tournament similar to the U.S. Open Cup or FA Cup would give every single college in America a chance to enjoy a Cinderella run.

In a year like this one, why not let everyone have a real chance of rising to national prominence?

Do you agree with the stance Rick Pitino took?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.