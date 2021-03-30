2 Major Schools Interested In Syracuse Transfer Kadary Richmond

Jim Boeheim looks like he’ll be losing a key, young contributor at Syracuse. The Spun has confirmed that freshman guard Kadary Richmond has entered the transfer portal.

Richmond showed promise in his first season with the Orange, particularly on the defensive end. The 6-foot-5 point guard finished fourth in the ACC with 1.6 steals per game. He also averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 assists in 21 minutes per game for Syracuse.

After a solid first year at the collegiate level, Richmond has already started to get attention from other programs. According to Anthony Dabbundo of the Daily Orange, Kentucky and Florida State have both shown interest in the freshman guard.

Source said that Kadary has received interest from Florida State and Kentucky. — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) March 30, 2021

Richmond is an interesting option for the Wildcats or the Seminoles. With his ability to defend multiple positions, he should be able to get attention from plenty of other programs as well.

The Brooklyn-native arrived at Syracuse as a four-star recruit, but was seen predominantly as a small forward. Early on in the year, he proved to be a reliable option at the top of Boeheim’s zone defense and showed flashes of promise on offense.

However, Richmond found himself firmly planted as the third guard on Syracuse’s roster behind Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III. With both upperclassmen players returning next fall, Richmond likely wouldn’t have been able to expand his role.

The freshman guard becomes the third Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. John Bol Ajak and Robert Braswell announced their intentions to leave the Orange earlier this week.

Syracuse snuck into the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed this year and made a shocking run to the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 2 Houston. However, Boeheim’s program looks like it will experience a solid amount of turnover this spring, which could lead to problems next year.