ACC Team Reportedly Decides Not To Practice Over COVID-19 Concerns

In a move that could easily become a trend in college football, one team has decided not to practice over COVID-19 concerns.

According to Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com, the Syracuse Orange did not practice on Thursday due to their concerns about the virus. Per the report, it wasn’t just the players who were sitting out.

Head coach Dino Babers and Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack took part in team meetings rather than football practice. Bailey noted that Syracuse football players are “comfortable” with the current rules, but are leery that their ACC and non-conference opponents “won’t be as careful.”

Players representing multiple FBS conferences have publicly called on their schools to enact stricter safety measures. Some have threatened to skip the season if they aren’t given better assurances.

Bailey also pointed out that the ACC has been a little more lenient with safety rules. The conference only requires a 10-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive, then one day being fever-free before being allowed back to practice. Coming into contact with a person infected by COVID-19 requires a 14-day quarantine.

It’s an incredibly tense situation schools find themselves in as we get ever closer to the 2020 college football season.

Numerous FCS, Division II and Division III football conferences have already canceled fall sports altogether.

Thus far, the FBS has decided to press on with a modified season. But as more teams report infections and decline to practice, the quality of that season is certain to go down.

Will we end up having a 2020 college football season?