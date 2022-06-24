Buddy Boeheim Reportedly Signs NBA Contract

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange dribbles against Matthew Cleveland #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2022 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round at Barclays Center on March 09, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Buddy Boeheim, the son of Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim, is heading to the Motor City.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Detroit Pistons have signed Boeheim to a two-way contract.

Boeheim blossomed into a prolific scorer at Syracuse, averaging 19.2 points per game in his final season of college basketball. As a result, he earned All-ACC honors.

Now, Boeheim will get the chance to show what he can do at the next level.

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, Boeheim is expected to suit up for the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League. That'll take place from July 7-17.

If Boeheim develops properly in Detroit this upcoming season, he could get called up to the main roster.

For now though, Boeheim is expected to play for Detroit's G-League Affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.