College Basketball World Reacts To Buddy Boeheim’s Performance

Syracuse Orange star Buddy Boeheim.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Buddy Boeheim is giving the “coach’s son” nickname some pretty great status on Sunday evening.

The son of the legendary Syracuse Orange head coach is putting on a show in the second half of the NCAA Tournament second round game on Sunday evening.

Syracuse, the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region, is leading No. 3 seed West Virginia late in the second half on Sunday night.

Boeheim, the 21-year-old son of the Hall of Fame coach, had a quiet first half, scoring just three points. However, he’s exploding in the second half, pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer. With less than four minutes to play, Boeheim has 22 points.

The college basketball world is loving Boeheim’s performance on Sunday night (while also being somewhat annoyed with yet another NCAA Tournament run from a double-digit Syracuse seed).

This is nothing new for Boeheim as of late. The Syracuse star has been tearing up defenses for several weeks now and the timing could not be better.

If Syracuse can hold on on Sunday night, the Orange will move on to the Sweet 16, where either No. 2 seed Houston or No. 10 seed will be waiting.

The finish to this West Virginia vs. Syracuse game can be seen on CBS.


