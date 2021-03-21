College Basketball World Reacts To Buddy Boeheim’s Performance

Buddy Boeheim is giving the “coach’s son” nickname some pretty great status on Sunday evening.

The son of the legendary Syracuse Orange head coach is putting on a show in the second half of the NCAA Tournament second round game on Sunday evening.

Syracuse, the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region, is leading No. 3 seed West Virginia late in the second half on Sunday night.

Boeheim, the 21-year-old son of the Hall of Fame coach, had a quiet first half, scoring just three points. However, he’s exploding in the second half, pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer. With less than four minutes to play, Boeheim has 22 points.

The college basketball world is loving Boeheim’s performance on Sunday night (while also being somewhat annoyed with yet another NCAA Tournament run from a double-digit Syracuse seed).

Buddy Boeheim ruins the whole coach's son narrative forever. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2021

Is Buddy Boeheim the number 1 pick? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 21, 2021

Buddy Boeheim has made 13 3-pointers so far in the NCAA Tournament. That is tied for the 3rd-most through a player's first 2 games of a NCAA Tournament. Jeff Fryer had 16 for Loyola Marymount in 1990 and Brady Heslip had 14 for Baylor in 2012 pic.twitter.com/vA78pvu0iy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2021

This is nothing new for Boeheim as of late. The Syracuse star has been tearing up defenses for several weeks now and the timing could not be better.

Buddy Boeheim in March… March 1: 26 pts

March 3: 17 pts

March 10: 27 pts

March 11: 31 pts

March 19: 30 pts That's a 26.2 ppg average. 🔥🤯🍊 pic.twitter.com/LoV7XDR75L — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 20, 2021

If Syracuse can hold on on Sunday night, the Orange will move on to the Sweet 16, where either No. 2 seed Houston or No. 10 seed will be waiting.

The finish to this West Virginia vs. Syracuse game can be seen on CBS.