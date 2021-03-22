Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Buddy Boeheim’s NCAA Tournament

Buddy Boeheim is on the verge of becoming a Syracuse legend. Even the great Carmelo Anthony is impressed by what he’s seen from the 6-foot-6 star guard.

Boeheim has come up clutch for the Orange, who somehow snuck their way into the NCAA Tournament and have since gone on a run to the Sweet 16. In wins over six-seed San Diego State and three-seed West Virginia, Boeheim has a combined 55 points on an insane 59 percent shooting. Simply put, he can’t be stopped.

Syracuse has advanced to the Sweet 16, where it’ll have a date with two-seed Houston. The Cougars barely escaped with a victory over 10-seed Rutgers on Sunday. They certainly look beatable.

The entire college basketball world is loving Boeheim’s tournament run so far. Even Carmelo Anthony had something to say about the Syracuse star following the Orange’s big win in the second round.

Take a look.

The question is: how far can this Syracuse team go in the Big Dance? The Orange are heading to the Sweet 16 where they’ll face a vulnerable Houston Cougars team. If they can advance to the Elite Eight, they’ll face the winner of Loyola Chicago-Oregon State.

With Jim Boeheim at the helm, anything is possible for this Syracuse team. His grueling defensive system has always been a challenge for tournament opponents. Jim’s son’s recent offensive explosion makes the Orange capable of making a run to the Final Four.

As long as Buddy keeps playing at a high level, the 11-seed Syracuse Orange are going to be almost impossible to beat.