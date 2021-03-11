College Basketball World Reacts To Syracuse’s Crushing Loss

Despite a tremendous effort, Syracuse fell to Virginia today in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in heartbreaking fashion when UVA freshman guard Royce Beekman buried a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Beekman’s heroics lifted the top-seeded Cavaliers to a 72-69 victory and put the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9 overall, NET 39) firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A win over Virginia would have locked up a bid.

Instead, ‘Cuse will have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday.

Syracuse looked the part of an NCAA Tournament team today and has several key wins. But the Orange are going to have a very long couple of days. Right at the cut line. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2021

https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/status/1370086726123802624?s=20

Virginia had to make that shot, because it's a well-known rule that Syracuse has to go into Selection Sunday on the bubble, every … single … year. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 11, 2021

Syracuse falls at the buzzer to Virginia — and now the Orange wait for Selection Sunday. NET was 39 entering the day, which is a big plus, but they're 3-8 away from home and 1-7 in Quadrant 1 games. They'll be rooting heavily against the bubble residents of the MWC and AAC. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 11, 2021

Virginia has won 6 of last 7 vs Syracuse. Not even Buddy Boeheim going full Gerry McNamara was enough… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) March 11, 2021

Syracuse fans: This is what Joe Lunardi says about NCAA hopes after loss to Virginia: pic.twitter.com/AV8PlVSl8K — Cory Giger (@CoryGiger) March 11, 2021

The positives for Syracuse: they’re playing their best ball late in the season. They have looked like an NCAA Tournament team the last four games.

With that being said, the selection committee is heavy on the numbers and metrics, and in some of those areas, the Orange may not stack up. Their NET rating coming into today was a very solid 39, but as Jeff Borzello notes above, they haven’t won much away from home and haven’t taken advantage of Quad 1 opportunities.

Jim Boeheim and company will have to wait a couple of more days before learning their fate.