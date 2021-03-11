College Basketball World Reacts To Syracuse’s Crushing Loss

The Spun

Despite a tremendous effort, Syracuse fell to Virginia today in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in heartbreaking fashion when UVA freshman guard Royce Beekman buried a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Beekman’s heroics lifted the top-seeded Cavaliers to a 72-69 victory and put the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9 overall, NET 39) firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A win over Virginia would have locked up a bid.

Instead, ‘Cuse will have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday.

https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/status/1370086726123802624?s=20

The positives for Syracuse: they’re playing their best ball late in the season. They have looked like an NCAA Tournament team the last four games.

With that being said, the selection committee is heavy on the numbers and metrics, and in some of those areas, the Orange may not stack up. Their NET rating coming into today was a very solid 39, but as Jeff Borzello notes above, they haven’t won much away from home and haven’t taken advantage of Quad 1 opportunities.

Jim Boeheim and company will have to wait a couple of more days before learning their fate.


