College Football World Reacts To Rex Culpepper’s Brutal Mistake

Rex Culpepper spikes the ball on fourth down.ESPN.

Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper made one of the worst late-game mistakes you’ll ever see on Saturday.

The Orange found themselves trailing by just a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Culpepper drove the ball down to the red-zone before taking a costly sack on third down with just under 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The Syracuse offense, realizing the clock was running and being without a timeout, hustled back to the line of scrimmage to get off one final play. But Culpepper didn’t realize it was fourth down, and proceeded to spike the ball which ended the game in the process.

Culpepper’s mistake is one of the worst we’ve seen in a while. Take a look below.

Rex Culpepper is going to want to stay off social media for the weekend. He’s getting crushed by college football fans everywhere.

“Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper, needing a TD to tie the game…goes for the 2 for 1 idiot special: he takes a sack on 3rd down without any timeouts, then spikes the ball to stop the clock…on 4th down,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at a few more reactions to Culpepper’s disastrous play below.

Unfortunately, this play perfectly sums up the season for Syracuse football. The Orange have had a disaster of a season.

Syracuse has just one game left to try and salvage the season. That’ll prove difficult considering the Orange’s final opponent (Notre Dame).


