College Football World Reacts To Rex Culpepper’s Brutal Mistake

Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper made one of the worst late-game mistakes you’ll ever see on Saturday.

The Orange found themselves trailing by just a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Culpepper drove the ball down to the red-zone before taking a costly sack on third down with just under 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The Syracuse offense, realizing the clock was running and being without a timeout, hustled back to the line of scrimmage to get off one final play. But Culpepper didn’t realize it was fourth down, and proceeded to spike the ball which ended the game in the process.

Culpepper’s mistake is one of the worst we’ve seen in a while. Take a look below.

Syracuse spikes the ball on 4th down, needing a TD to tie the game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XJH8gTMl1O — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 28, 2020

Rex Culpepper is going to want to stay off social media for the weekend. He’s getting crushed by college football fans everywhere.

“Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper, needing a TD to tie the game…goes for the 2 for 1 idiot special: he takes a sack on 3rd down without any timeouts, then spikes the ball to stop the clock…on 4th down,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at a few more reactions to Culpepper’s disastrous play below.

Oh my. Rex Culpepper spiked the ball on 4th and goal. Syracuse loses 36-29. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) November 28, 2020

What horrible, horrible lack of situational awareness by Rex Culpepper at the end of that game. But also a fitting way to end the final home game of the season, to be honest. Unreal. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 28, 2020

Rex Culpepper for Syracuse on 4th down with 1 second left to beat NC State… pic.twitter.com/yP2RUL6r0e — Malik Willis for Heisman (@Liberty_Flames_) November 28, 2020

I have no words for how poorly that was executed by Rex Culpepper. — Chris Nightingale (@Cnight_Ithaca) November 28, 2020

Unfortunately, this play perfectly sums up the season for Syracuse football. The Orange have had a disaster of a season.

Syracuse has just one game left to try and salvage the season. That’ll prove difficult considering the Orange’s final opponent (Notre Dame).