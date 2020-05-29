Hall of Fame Running Back Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, who rose to prominence with the Syracuse Orange and the Denver Broncos, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Per Syracuse.com, the news was broken by Little’s former teammate Pat Killorin, who is organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser for him. Killorin said that the form of cancer Little is battling is treatable, but aggressive.

“Floyd was recently diagnosed with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer,” Killorin wrote. “No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life. Although he has lived a full life admired and enjoyed by many, Floyd doesn’t believe he has yet written… the final play of his life.”

As a member of the Orange, Little was a three-time First-Team All-American. He boasts top ten rushing marks at Syracuse in every major category for a single game, single season and in a career. Little parlayed his college dominance into a No. 6 overall selection by the Denver Broncos in 1967. “The Franchise” went on to make five Pro Bowls and led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns during his career. He is Denver’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher in franchise history.

Floyd Little, one of Syracuse football’s legendary 44s, has cancer: ‘toughest fight of his life’ https://t.co/iCJ4qgpNB7 — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) May 29, 2020

Floyd Little was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The Pro Football Hall of Fame came calling for him in 2010.

Get well soon, Floyd!

[Syracuse.com]