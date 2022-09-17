Football World Reacts To Wild Purdue-Syracuse Ending
Week 3 of the college football season has been filled with blowouts, but thankfully, Purdue and Syracuse put on a show at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse had a comfortable lead over Purdue with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell wouldn't be denied.
After throwing a touchdown pass to Charlie Jones to cut Syracuse's deficit, O'Connell connected with Payne Durham to give Purdue a 29-25 lead.
With just 11 seconds remaining on the clock, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader connected on a deep touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II. This play ultimately won the game for the Orange.
Here's the touchdown pass from Shrader:
As you'd expect, the college football world was stunned by just how thrilling the final minutes of this game were.
Shrader filled up the boxscore for Syracuse, completing 13-of-29 pass attempts for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 83 yards on the ground.
Syracuse will head into next Saturday's game against Virginia with a 3-0 record.
Purdue, meanwhile, will try to get back in the win column when it faces FAU next weekend.