Football World Reacts To Wild Purdue-Syracuse Ending

SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Syracuse Orange Quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) runs with the ball during the first half of the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Syracuse Orange on September 17, 2022, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Week 3 of the college football season has been filled with blowouts, but thankfully, Purdue and Syracuse put on a show at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse had a comfortable lead over Purdue with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell wouldn't be denied.

After throwing a touchdown pass to Charlie Jones to cut Syracuse's deficit, O'Connell connected with Payne Durham to give Purdue a 29-25 lead.

With just 11 seconds remaining on the clock, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader connected on a deep touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II. This play ultimately won the game for the Orange.

Here's the touchdown pass from Shrader:

As you'd expect, the college football world was stunned by just how thrilling the final minutes of this game were.

Shrader filled up the boxscore for Syracuse, completing 13-of-29 pass attempts for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 83 yards on the ground.

Syracuse will head into next Saturday's game against Virginia with a 3-0 record.

Purdue, meanwhile, will try to get back in the win column when it faces FAU next weekend.