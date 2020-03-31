The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Michigan Player, CFB Coach Died Monday Night

A general view of Michigan's football stadium.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the fans filling the University of Michigan Stadium prior to the start of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

A former Michigan football player and college football coach passed away this week, according to a report from Syracuse.com.

Frank Maloney, a former head coach for the Syracuse Orange, passed away after complications from metastatic brain melanoma. He was 79 years old.

“My dad was a teacher and a coach and a mentor to many,” his daughter Molly Maloney said of her father. “My dad believed in faith and hard work and education with unwavering ethics.”

“He would tell you, and I think his players would tell you, his greatest treasure was definitely his family, especially his grandchildren,” she continued. Here’s more from Nate Mink of Syracuse.com.

Maloney played his collegiate football for the University of Michigan from 1959-61. He went on to become an assistant coach for the Wolverines under Bump Elliott and Bo Schembechler.

After serving under the legendary head coach, Maloney landed his first and only head coaching gig. He served as the head coach of the Syracuse Orange from 1974-80.

He racked up a 32-46 record, leading the team to just one bowl game – which the Orange won. Maloney’s best season came in 1979 when he led Syracuse to a 7-5 season and a bowl win over McNeese State.

Our thoughts are with the Maloney family.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.