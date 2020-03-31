Former Michigan Player, CFB Coach Died Monday Night

A former Michigan football player and college football coach passed away this week, according to a report from Syracuse.com.

Frank Maloney, a former head coach for the Syracuse Orange, passed away after complications from metastatic brain melanoma. He was 79 years old.

“My dad was a teacher and a coach and a mentor to many,” his daughter Molly Maloney said of her father. “My dad believed in faith and hard work and education with unwavering ethics.”

“He would tell you, and I think his players would tell you, his greatest treasure was definitely his family, especially his grandchildren,” she continued. Here’s more from Nate Mink of Syracuse.com.

Sad news to pass along today. Former Syracuse football coach Frank Maloney, who went on to work nearly 30 years in the Cubs ticketing department, died Monday at his Chicago home from complications from brain cancer. He was 79 | https://t.co/nf5bG0Onio — Nate Mink (@MinkNate) March 31, 2020

Maloney played his collegiate football for the University of Michigan from 1959-61. He went on to become an assistant coach for the Wolverines under Bump Elliott and Bo Schembechler.

After serving under the legendary head coach, Maloney landed his first and only head coaching gig. He served as the head coach of the Syracuse Orange from 1974-80.

He racked up a 32-46 record, leading the team to just one bowl game – which the Orange won. Maloney’s best season came in 1979 when he led Syracuse to a 7-5 season and a bowl win over McNeese State.

Our thoughts are with the Maloney family.