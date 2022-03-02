The Spun

After more than 45 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at Syracuse, Jim Boeheim is nearing the end of his tenure.

When Boeheim steps down has not been determined. But the 77-year-old Hall of Famer said today during an appearance on Cuse Sports Talk that the university is prepared for when that day comes.

Interestingly, Boeheim said he will not be naming his successor the way Mike Krzyzewski did at Duke and Roy Williams did at UNC in recent years.

“We have a plan in place, a good plan, an ironclad plan,” Boeheim said. “It’s not my decision. I’m not naming the coach like people say all the time.”

Boeheim’s words today are a little bit of a tease, and it seems like ‘Cuse fans and analysts are clamoring for more information, even though the coach is unlikely to spill any further details on the school’s plan, whatever it may be.

A few years ago, the succession plan at Syracuse was already set. Mike Hopkins, a former Orange player and longtime Boeheim assistant, was named head coach-in-waiting in June 2015.

However, Hopkins left SU two years later to become head coach at Washington. If his former boss chooses to step down soon, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the 52-year-old become a candidate at his alma mater.

In the meantime, Boeheim’s current Syracuse team is 15-15 overall and 9-10 in ACC play heading into Saturday’s regular season finale against Miami.

