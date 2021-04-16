Legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim saw his son Buddy emerge as Syracuse‘s most dangerous offensive player, as the Orange made yet another surprise run in the NCAA Tournament this March. Now, his older son will join them in Orange for the 2021-22 season.

Jimmy Boeheim played his first three college seasons at Cornell, leading the team in scoring as a junior in 2019-20 with 16.7 points per game. The 6-foot-8 forward added 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

Boeheim brings some shooting to the Syracuse front court, after knocking down 35-percent of his threes as a sophomore in 2018-19. His percentages dipped the following year, as he was tasked with handling more of the scoring load, but with his younger brother, point guard Joe Girard, and five-star incoming freshman forward Benny Williams helping space the floor, he should get plenty of looks.

Boeheim’s transfer to his father’s program was long anticipated. This afternoon, he made it official, announcing the move on his Instagram account.

Jimmy Boeheim commits to Syracuse pic.twitter.com/7nSHXrKCMa — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) April 16, 2021

Jimmy Boeheim opted to carve out his own path at Cornell, rather than play for his father out of high school. He tells Syracuse.com that he believed he would end his college career in Ithaca, but after the Ivy League’s decision, his thinking on the matter changed.

“I honestly think the possibility of playing with my brother and for my dad and for the program that made me fall in love with the game outweighs the other part you mentioned,” he said. “I love Syracuse. I never stopped loving Syracuse. So it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

According to the report, other ACC coaches reached out to Jim Boeheim to see if he was heading to Syracuse, or if he’d be looking elsewhere, indicating that there was some serious interest from other schools. Ultimately, if he was going to play for another school, it is fitting that it is for the Orange.

Boeheim made his college debut at the Carrier Dome, scoring 11 points against his father’s program in his first game for Cornell. He was held to nine points in the 2018 game, but put up 25 on 7-of-16 shooting in 2019, a stat line that Syracuse fans hope he can recreate in an Orange uniform this coming year.

Syracuse basketball’s roster has had serious upheaval since the run to the Sweet 16. The team loses Kadary Richmond, a very promising young point guard, to Seton Hall. Robert Braswell, a rotational forward, is also transferring out, and today young forward Woody Newton committed to Oklahoma State after entering the transfer portal. Alan Griffin is taking a swing at the NBA Draft after a very up and down one year in Syracuse, Marek Dolezaj is taking his degree and beginning his pro career, and Quincy Guerrier is testing the NBA waters.

Jimmy Boeheim is the third incoming transfer for the Orange, joining Syracuse native Symir Torrence from Marquette and sharpshooting forward Cole Swider from Villanova.