Liberty football is among the most controversial college football programs around, thanks in large part to school president Jerry Falwell Jr. The school’s push to become a major college football program, which recently led to the hire of embattled former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, certainly helped put a spotlight on it.

The ACC is one of three major college football conferences that is pushing forward with a 2020 season. A few weeks ago, the league announced its scheduling plans, which includes 10 conference games and one non-conference game per team.

Three ACC programs are slated to face Liberty this season. The Flames are set to head up to Syracuse on Oct. 17, Virginia Tech on Nov. 7, and NC State on Nov. 21. Hugh Freeze’s press conference on Friday may call those games into question, given how he laid out what sounds like a very inadequate testing protocol at his school.

“We’ve gone over two weeks without anyone even needing to have a test because no one has screened with any symptoms,” Freeze revealed. “Everyone is out of quarantine. We haven’t had a positive in over three weeks. So we’re blessed right now.”

Oct. 17th, the Syracuse Football team is slated to play Liberty. One of the main concerns for the @CuseFootball players has been the uneven testing protocols from other teams. Here's what Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze had to say yesterday about his teams testing. pic.twitter.com/OZ70PrRQog — Mario Sacco (@MarioSaccoNC9) August 15, 2020

Freeze says that when the season starts, the school will move to testing every Wednesday. However, the admission that the school isn’t testing non-symptomatic players is troubling. As we know, a high number of young, healthy people could be completely asymptomatic, but still a real threat of transmitting the disease to older, more susceptible people. While it is good news that no one at Liberty is showing symptoms right now, this protocol is just flat-out not good enough.

As some ACC players express concerns about the testing protocols at their own schools and others, this was not what anyone wanted to hear. Syracuse players have been among the most vocal in the country in recent days, and after Freeze’s comments, athletic director John Wildhack expressed extremely displeasure with how Liberty is handling things.

Strong words from Syracuse AD John Wildhack on Liberty’s testing procedures… pic.twitter.com/0swenKgGiW — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 15, 2020

NC State was a bit softer in its response.

NC State football admin on Liberty’s lack of testing: "The ACC has clear testing protocols in place. We have communicated those protocols and expectations with Liberty if this game is to occur." — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 15, 2020

Per the conference’s scheduling announcement, ACC non-conference opponents will be required to have testing that is up to the league’s standards in order to play those games. Right now, it sounds like Liberty does not reach that that level.

There are plenty of Syracuse fans and media who have questioned playing Liberty football at all, and would love if this led to a cancellation of that series. Liberty athletics was once again under fire earlier this month, after a number of high-profile athletes announced their transfers from the school, a number of whom directly cited concerns with how those at the school handle race and cultural issues.

The Orange beat the Flames in Lynchburg last year 24-0, in a game headlined by Hugh Freeze coaching from a hospital bed in the coaches box as he recovered from a near-deadly staph infection. It was truly one of the most bizarre sights of the 2019 season.

Syracuse is set to host Liberty again in 2021 as well.

Update: Minutes after publication, Liberty put out a new statement about an update to its testing protocols.

Liberty releases a revised statement on its testing policy… pic.twitter.com/cWNrnEGwhx — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 15, 2020

We’ll have more as Liberty football and the ACC work through this issue.