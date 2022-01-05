Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away.

Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football program, Robinson was an assistant coach for several college and pro teams.

Robinson’s first coaching gig was at the University of the Pacific. He then joined Cal State Fullerton’s staff as an assistant.

After a brief stint at NC State and six-year tenure at UCLA, Robinson joined the New York Jets as a defensive line coach. He also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

It wasn’t until 2005 when Syracuse hired Robinson. In four seasons with the program, he owned a 10-37 record.

Robinson’s coaching career didn’t end after his Syracuse stint. He spent time at Michigan, Texas and San Jose State as a defensive coordinator.

Though he didn’t have an appealing record as a head coach, Robinson was a well-respected assistant coach with a ton of experience.

Our thoughts are with the Robinson family at this time.