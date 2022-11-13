Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 08: Carmelo Anthony #15 of United States reacts on the bench during the game agaisnt Venezuela in the men's preliminary round group A game 19 on Day 3 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 1 on August 8, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family.

Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a national championship in his lone season back in 2002-03, extended an offer to Kiyan this afternoon.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," the younger Anthony tweeted.

Memphis, Manhattan, Bryant and George Mason are the other reported early offers for Anthony, a 6-foot-5 guard.

Anthony is the No. 3 sophomore in New York state, as well as the No. 14 shooting guard and No. 62 overall prospect in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports' rankings.

There's a long way to go before Kiyan Anthony is suiting up for a Division I program, but we have to admit, it would be pretty cool if it was the one his father helped lead to the promised land.