Buddy Boeheim was born to be a Syracuse basketball star. Not only has he had ample time to spend with his dad, Jim. He also used to hang out with the iconic Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony led the Orange to the 2003 National Championship game in which Syracuse knocked off Kansas 81-78. The eventual NBA star was the face of the tournament. Buddy is stringing together a similar star-like tournament performance this year.

Boeheim combined for 55 points in the Orange’s first- and second-round games, helping Syracuse advance to the Sweet 16. He’ll have to keep playing at a high level to take down two-seed Houston Saturday night.

Perhaps we should’ve seen Buddy’s incredible tournament performances coming. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard used to hang out with Anthony. Syracuse basketball posted an incredible video of a young Buddy playing with Anthony just three days after the Orange won the 2003 title.

Take a look.

Carmelo had a pretty awesome response after seeing Syracuse basketball’s latest post, calling Buddy “family.”

Life has come full circle. Buddy Boeheim is making a name for himself at Syracuse by dominating in the NCAA Tournament. Carmelo Anthony, meanwhile, is still going strong in the NBA, playing now for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Buddy and the Orange will take on the Houston Cougars this evening. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of Loyola Chicago-Oregon State.

Tune into TBS at 9:55 p.m. ET to catch Syracuse and Houston battle in the Sweet 16.