Report: Key Starters From 1 ACC Team Could Opt Out Of 2020 Season

The ACC may be planning to push forward with the 2020 college football season, but not all of its players are – and especially not at Syracuse.

According to Matthew Gutierrez of The Athletic, “many Syracuse football players” may opt out of the 2020 season – possibly today. Syracuse football has already sat out three practices since reporting earlier this summer.

Per the report, players have concerns about “the long-term effects of the (COVID-19) virus” and aren’t convinced there will be a season. “They have concerns about the long-term effects of the virus, and they don’t think there’s going to be a season anyway,” one person told Gutierrez.

The opt-outs will reportedly include “major contributors and starters at Syracuse”. Players want to opt out and don’t feel it want to continue with the season with so much health uncertainty.

“A lot of the better players on the team want to opt out,” another person said. “They just don’t feel like it makes sense from a health standpoint.”

If true, this could have massive implications for the entire ACC. The conference is already changing things up to account for a conference-heavy schedule.

But if Syracuse is left without enough players to compete in 2020, it will be another wrench thrown in.

We may find out by the end of the day if there will be a Syracuse football team this season.

What should the ACC do if the Orange suffer a massive opt out?