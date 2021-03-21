Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Syracuse Basketball

Another year, another unsurprising run from a double-digit Syracuse seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jim Boeheim is one of the sport’s all-time greats, but he hasn’t had very many great teams in recent years. The Orange have lost at least 13 games in five of the last seven seasons. Their best ACC finish during that seven year stretch is T-6th.

However, Syracuse continues to make threatening runs in the NCAA Tournament. The Orange made the Final Four in 2016 and the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Is another run coming this year?

Syracuse, the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region, is leading No. 3 seed West Virginia midway through the second half on Sunday. The combination of the Orange’s 2-3 zone defense and streaky shooting has proven to be a winning combination in March.

College basketball fans, meanwhile, are starting to get annoyed with the Orange’s deep NCAA Tournament runs with mediocre regular season teams.

Syracuse’s zone in March pic.twitter.com/JDsQGFEe5y — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021

Falling for Syracuse’s zone in 2021 is like falling for the “got your nose” trick as an adult. — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) March 21, 2021

Syracuse in the Syracuse in the

ACC Regular NCAA Season Tournament pic.twitter.com/A5lZnKnXZE — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) March 21, 2021

There’s still a lot of time left in this Syracuse vs. West Virginia game, though.

The finish to this NCAA Tournament second round contest can be seen on CBS.