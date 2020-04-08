Beloved Syracuse University-Area Street Musician Eli Harris Killed In ‘Double Hit-And-Run’

If you attended a football or basketball game at the Carrier Dome, or any number of other major events in the Syracuse area, you probably got the opportunity to see Eli Harris perform on the way there. The singer and guitar player spent over 30 years entertaining those around the city.

On Tuesday night, Harris was tragically killed in what is being called a double hit-and-run. He was 62 years old. According to Syracuse.com, while riding his bike just before 10 p.m., he was hit by one driver, who left the scene, and then a second drive as he waited for an ambulance.

Neither driver stayed at the scene. As of the first local report, he was in critical condition. Today, it was announced that Harris was the victim, and that he died from his injuries.

The tragedy has shocked the Syracuse community. Last February, Eli Harris got his due from the city, receiving the Founder’s Award at the Syracuse Area Music Awards. Plenty have taken to social media to share their memories and clips of Harris performing.

It's amazing how Eli made every song he covered his own. He WAS Syracuse. He will be missed. Rest in Peace Eli Harris Jr. pic.twitter.com/zUfkwMo42t — Syracuse Memes™ (@Cusememes) April 8, 2020

In 2012, Harris was profiled by Syracuse.com, and revealed his ongoing battle with drug and alcohol. He had been in in-patient treatment at the VA Medical Center in Bath, New York, but made his return to Syracuse, and was planning to record his third album with SU’s Marshall Street Records.

“I want to give special thanks to people who have supported me throughout my music,” he said in the interview.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by Harris’ loss. Hopefully the authorities track down those responsible for this horrific tragedy.

[Syracuse.com]