Villanova Transfer Cole Swider Announces His Commitment

Former Villanova forward Cole Swider, who entered the NCAA transfer portal just three days ago, has already made a decision as to where he’ll be playing next season.

Swider announced his intentions to transfer on Wednesday of this week. In doing so, he thanked Villanova head coach Jay Wright for his time with the program.

“I would like to thank Coach Wright for giving me the opportunity to play for such a great University, to all my teammates and coaches for the bonds and memories that we made over my 3 years,” Swider said on Twitter. “With that being said I will be entering the Transfer Portal. THANK YOU VILLANOVA.”

Swider never found his footing with the Wildcats, but has a high ceiling and is capable of making an impact for the next program he’ll play for. The 6-foot-9 forward is a sniper from beyond the perimeter. He shot 42.6 percent overall and 40.2 percent from three-point range with the Wildcats last season.

So where will the 6-foot-9 forward play during the 2021-22 season? Swider is heading to Syracuse where he’ll play for the iconic Jim Boeheim. He announced the news on Twitter Saturday evening.

This is a fantastic pickup for the Orange, who just went on a run to the Sweet 16 before falling to two-seed Houston.

Swider spent three years at Villanova, where he was primarily a reserve. During his time with the Wildcats, he appeared in 77 games and made 16 starts.

He’ll have an opportunity to garner serious playing time with Syracuse. Boeheim should find a worthwhile role for the talented transfer.