Top ACC Medical Advisor Believes College Football Can Happen

A general view of Clemson's football stadium with an American flag stretched across the football stadium.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 03: A general view of pre-game for the ACC Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The fate of college football this season hangs in the balance as Power 5 conferences like the ACC determine whether they will play or not.

The Big Ten has concerns about the health of its players, and the Pac-12 reportedly received a “sobering” report from conference medical experts regarding myocarditis, a heart-related complication of COVID-19. On the flip side, the ACC’s top medical advisor reportedly believes it is potentially safe to play this fall.

In an interview with Sports Business Daily’s Michael Smith, Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist and the chair of the ACC’s medical team, said he expects the conference to continue moving toward a fall season.

There is a risk involved with COVID-19, but Wolfe believes there is enough reason to believe it can be mitigated to a level conducive enough to play games.

“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Wolfe told The Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

Wolfe’s comments are interesting, and they also highlight a problem college football is facing right now. There is no unified medical body making decisions or recommendations.

Earlier today, Jon Wilner of the Mercury News cited a source saying that is the “No. 1 issue” for the sport. With conflicting advice from different medical experts, we see why there’s so much chaos among the Power 5 right now.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.