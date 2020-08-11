Top ACC Medical Advisor Believes College Football Can Happen

The fate of college football this season hangs in the balance as Power 5 conferences like the ACC determine whether they will play or not.

The Big Ten has concerns about the health of its players, and the Pac-12 reportedly received a “sobering” report from conference medical experts regarding myocarditis, a heart-related complication of COVID-19. On the flip side, the ACC’s top medical advisor reportedly believes it is potentially safe to play this fall.

In an interview with Sports Business Daily’s Michael Smith, Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist and the chair of the ACC’s medical team, said he expects the conference to continue moving toward a fall season.

There is a risk involved with COVID-19, but Wolfe believes there is enough reason to believe it can be mitigated to a level conducive enough to play games.

“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Wolfe told The Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

#EXCLUSIVE: Top #ACC medical advisor Dr. Cameron Wolfe tells @SmittySBJ that he sees a safe path for college football to be played, despite #COVID19. Wolfe expressed confidence that #CFB can mitigate the risk of players and staff spreading the virus.

Wolfe’s comments are interesting, and they also highlight a problem college football is facing right now. There is no unified medical body making decisions or recommendations.

Earlier today, Jon Wilner of the Mercury News cited a source saying that is the “No. 1 issue” for the sport. With conflicting advice from different medical experts, we see why there’s so much chaos among the Power 5 right now.