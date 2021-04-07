The Spun

10 Players Have Already Accepted An Invite To Attend 2021 NFL Draft

Alabama football Heisman Trophy candidates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith during the team's game against LSU.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 05: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After last year’s NFL draft was done remotely, the 2021 NFL Draft will feature a return of one beloved feature: The Green Room. And with only three weeks until the draft, the room is filling up.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its first group of players who accepted an invitation to attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland. Heading to the Green Room are:

  • Alabama QB Mac Jones
  • Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II
  • Alabama WR DeVonta Smith
  • Alabama DL Christian Barmore
  • Florida TE Kyle Pitts
  • LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase
  • Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau
  • NDSU QB Trey Lance
  • Penn State LB Micah Parsons
  • Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

While the full list has not yet been released, there is at least one top prospect who we know will not be in attendance: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. Despite being the projected No. 1 pick, he is planning to enjoy the draft at home.

Another couple of players that we haven’t seen yet but could see soon are BYU QB Zach Wilson and Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Both of them are expected to be taken in the top five.

But it’s also possible that one or both of them will take a page out of Lawrence’s book and just stay at home. With so many changes expected at this year’s draft, it might be better to be safe than sorry for some prospects.

The 2021 NFL Draft will start Thursday, April 29 and will air on ESPN and NFL Network.


