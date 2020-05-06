4-Star QB Dematrius Davis Decommits From Virginia Tech

On Wednesday morning, one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2021 class announced his decommitment.

Dematrius Davis, the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the class, revoked his commitment to Virginia Tech. Recruiting experts have been predicting this move for the past few weeks.

Davis hold offers from a few of the best programs in the country. He took to Twitter with a message for Hokies fans, making sure they know he’s still considering Virginia Tech in his recruitment.

“I will be decomitting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. I will still be taking an official visit to Blacksburg. [I] want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my family. Respect my decision,” Davis said in the statement.

Immediately after his decommitment from Virginia Tech, Auburn emerged as the frontrunner to land the top recruit.

Last month, Davis spoke with 247Sports about his conversation with Auburn OC Chad Morris and what he likes from the QB recruit.

“Just my whole playing style. He said I remind him of Deshaun Watson because of how I can move and how I keep my eyes down field. And plus, he said the key factor for him and Coach Malzahn that they love and preach is that I’m a winner.”

Will he choose Auburn next?