Virginia Tech starting quarterback Hendon Hooker will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Thursday afternoon.

Hooker has been the Hokies’ primary starter the last two seasons. The Greensboro, N.C. native will be a graduate transfer and can play immediately at his new destination.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Hooker wrote. “Being a Hokie has been an unforgettable experience. To all my brothers, I love you all like blood. Captain Hook signing out. Once a Hokie, always a Hokie.”

Hooker played in 25 career games for Virginia Tech, making 15 starts. He completed 197-of-312 passes for 2,894 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A dual-threat weapon, Hooker also rushed for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech finished the regular season with a 5-6 record. Hokie players elected to opt out of playing in a bowl game.

As for Hendon Hooker, he will be a sought after player in the transfer portal, given the ever-present need for quarterbacks.

We’d expect several high-major programs to express interest.