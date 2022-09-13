Cam Newton Reveals Surprising Almost College Commitment

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is an SEC legend, but the former Auburn star almost chose to play for an ACC program.

On a new episode of "Eli's Places" with Eli Manning and fashion maven Tim Gunn, Newton revealed that he considered committing to Virginia Tech. The reason why he almost picked the Hokies is even more noteworthy.

"I considered a school just because of the uniform -- Virginia Tech," Newton told Manning, via TMZ Sports, "that maroon orange collab."

Newton also shared that he liked Oregon and Hawaii's colors, but the Ducks never recruited him and we're assuming the Rainbow Warriors weren't going to be a legit option for his services.

Of course, Newton ultimately chose Florida out of high school before transferring to Blinn Junior College. He resurfaced at Auburn and the rest is history.

Virginia Tech fans have to be wondering "what if" here. The Hokies almost won a national championship behind the exploits of Michael Vick, perhaps the ultimate dual-threat college quarterback.

What might they have been able to accomplish with Cam?