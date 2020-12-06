Watch: Sprinklers Go Off During Clemson At Virginia Tech

Clemson has had a weird few weeks, between the team’s COVID outbreak, a rare regular season loss to Notre Dame, the last second cancellation of the Florida State game, and everything else. It continues today, with the team’s game at Virginia Tech, when in the first quarter, the sprinklers at Lane Stadium went off.

Virginia Tech, which has been very up and down this year, got off to a fast start against the Tigers. On the second drive of the game, the Hokies went down the field in seven plays, capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert.

As Clemson started its ensuing drive, the sprinkler system on the field was set off somehow. The Hokie defenders loved it. Of course, it didn’t quite slow down Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne would guide the Tigers down the field, going 75 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown. Clemson took back the lead, and remains up 10-7 on their final regular season foe in the ACC.

Lmaooo 2020 in a nutshell. Sprinklers going off during the game. pic.twitter.com/8sMV0p5ylp — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) December 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen in sports, of course. Sprinklers notably erupted at Wimbledon of all places, during that huge tennis tournament in 2019.

Still, as Chris Williamson’s tweet indicates, this feels like a very low-level 2020 event.

We have a good quarterback battle so far in Blacksburg. Lawrence is 6-for-9 for 90 yards and a 17 yard touchdown run for Clemson. Braxton Burmeister is 5-for-5 for 72 yards for Virginia Tech.

The 2nd quarter of tonight’s game just started on ABC.

[Chris Williamson]