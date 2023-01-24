College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call

BLACKSBURG, VA - FEBRUARY 21: A general view inside Cassell Coliseum during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on February 21, 2013 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Duke defeated Virginia Tech 88-56. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration.

The problem is, he accidentally nailed Duke freshman forward Kyle Filipowski in the throat when he did it. The officials called time to allow Filipowski to recover and to review the play, but ultimately decided Collins did not do anything flagrant.

Here's a look at the play/punch:

Collins' punch, inadvertent as it may have been, and the officials' no-call sparked plenty of conversation on social media.

"Imagine the talking points if it was Filipowski that was doing the punching instead of getting punched. We’d have content for like three weeks," said Field of 68's Rob Dauster.

"Crazy last play. The call was adjudicated incorrectly," said ESPN's Seth Greenberg, a former head coach at Virginia Tech. "There does not have to be intent. If there was intent it would be a flagrant 2 but because of the contact above the shoulder it must be a flagrant 1 @DukeMBB @HokiesMBB."

"Duke's got one player donning a hard-shell mask, another with his foot wrapped and in crutches on the sideline, and Kyle Filipowski just took an inadvertent celebratory punch to the mug. Yeesh," said CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

"MJ Collins now! The least heralded freshman on the floor knocks down a big one. Surely you can't penalize a kid for that celebration..." said former Clemson guard and current college basketball analyst Terence Oglesby.

With the win, Virginia Tech moved to 12-8 overall and 2-7 in ACC play. Duke dropped to 15-6 overall and 5-4 in the league.