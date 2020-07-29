NFL Draft Insider Hints That More Opt Outs Are Coming

College football is set to enter an unprecedented season. There’s a very good chance that some of the top NFL Draft prospects may elect to sit out, even if it does get played this fall.

We already have one major opt out. Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, a potential first-round pick, has decided that he will not play this fall. He was a First-Team All-ACC player in 2019, leading the league in passes defensed. He joins Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner, who made a similar decision this week, though Farley is the first major NFL Draft prospect to do so.

We’ve seen a few major opt-outs in the pros already. The New England Patriots have had six veteran players do so. Just moments ago, Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, a major factor in the team’s Super Bowl championship last season, did so. For college players who’ve already proven themselves at that level, passing on the season where there may be significant risk of COVID-19 transmission considering the lack of protocols that appear on the table for the sport, it makes sense to change focus to preparing for the NFL Draft.

It is unclear if a true superstar will join Farley, but it isn’t out of the question. If the season is forced to move to the spring, many have floated the idea of guys like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields sitting out. College football players at that level haven’t floated that idea quite yet, but it wouldn’t surprise, if things don’t get under control.

This is what I was alluding to earlier. Caleb Farley will opt out and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. More will follow this. https://t.co/Fhclxq0nhA — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 29, 2020

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has been hinting at this for a bit. He has Farley atop his cornerbacks board for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, and doesn’t think he’ll be the only major player to do so.

Hearing we can expect NCAA opt outs to begin any day now. And there could be a significant number of them as players look to the 2021 Draft instead of the uncertainty of the NCAA season. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 29, 2020

The Big Ten and Pac-12 haven’t rolled out their full plans yet, but will be playing conference-only schedules. The ACC announced a “10-plus-one” scheduling model for the season moments ago, with Notre Dame serving as the 15th league member, and no divisions.

Those changes won’t be nearly enough to quell the fears of those who may sit out for COVID-19 concerns.