College Football Coach Not Happy With Job Security Question

Virginia Tech are off to a 3-4 start this season and are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Hokies head coach Justin Fuente is now 8-10 since 2020, but he doesn’t want to hear people asking about his job security.

Speaking to the media after Saturday’s heartbreaking loss to Syracuse, Fuente said he wants the focus to be on giving his players the best chance to win. He made it clear that he can’t worry about things he can’t control.

“I’m worried about giving these guys a chance to win, OK? We ain’t going down that road, OK?” Fuente said, via 247Sports. “So everybody up and down that hallway is selling out to give these kids a chance to win. So I’m not worried about any of that, OK? So, can’t be focused on things we can’t control. What we can control is our attitude and our effort, and our kids have been incredible with all of that. And our job now is to get ’em to do the exact same thing for next week.”

The heat was on Fuente after their 5-6 record in 2020. It ended a 27 year run without a losing record in the regular season.

In his first four seasons at Virginia Tech after replacing the legendary Frank Beamer, Justin Fuente consistently had the Hokies among the ACC’s elite.

In his first season, Fuente led Virginia Tech to the ACC Championship Game, losing to Clemson. Over the next three years, the Hokies would finish no worse than third in the ACC Coastal division.

But last year’s 5-6 finish really took some of the luster off.

Fuente has five weeks left to right the ship – assuming the Hokies give him that long. But four of the last five games will be on the road.

Is Justin Fuente on the hot seat? Should he be?