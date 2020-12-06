College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Moment At Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is making it rain Saturday night, just not in the literal or figurative way.

The Hokies are hosting the No. 3 Clemson Tigers Saturday night. Virginia Tech jumped out to a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter before the stadium’s grounds crew made an embarrassing error.

The field’s sprinkler system went off while players were on the field. Virginia Tech players used it as a motivation tactic, it appears, as several started jumping up and down, enthused by the strange occurrence.

It’s good to see the players are having fun with it, but this is embarrassing to say the least.

WE’VE GOT SPRINKLERS IN BLACKSBURG! pic.twitter.com/TVF8LhRgxS — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 6, 2020

Rece Davis said it best: “It’s 2020.”

College football fans are sending in their reactions to the sprinklers going off at Lane Stadium. Some are joking this is a tactic by Justin Fuente to try and slow down the Clemson offense.

Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

Virginia Tech got off to such a HOT start the sprinklers came on during the game!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qKf6Xl0vMx — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 6, 2020

That’s some Belichick-level stuff right there with the sprinklers — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 6, 2020

And the sprinklers just went on. CRAFTY LIKE A FOX, FUENTE! #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) December 6, 2020

The Russian play-by-play call of the sprinklers going off at Virginia Tech is as amazing as it sounds pic.twitter.com/Mps4h1m0UM — BroBible (@BroBible) December 6, 2020

And the sprinklers just came on for a little bit pic.twitter.com/aBPwKShyVk — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 6, 2020

We’ve come to expect the unexpected in this crazy year. To be honest, the sprinklers going off during a college football game doesn’t even seem that crazy.

Maybe it will help the Hokies take down the Tigers Saturday night. Who knows?

Virginia Tech made life difficult for the Clemson Tigers in the first half of Saturday’s game. The Hokies took an early 7-3 lead before Clemson responded with a touchdown run from Trevor Lawrence to make it a 10-7 game.

Catch the rest of the ACC showdown right now on ABC.